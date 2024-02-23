CAF Sports: Cold Lake men take it to finals in Volleyball, Basketball Regionals

The 4 Wing Men’s Basketball team at the CAF Sports Canada West Regional Championship held in Moose Jaw – Photo from 15 Wing Moose Jaw Imaging

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake’s Men’s Volleyball and Basketball teams are celebrating second-place finishes in their respective CAF Sports Canada West Regional Championship tournaments recently.

In Men’s Basketball, the 4 Wing squad battled to the championship game, losing 84 to 58 against the Esquimalt Tritons. The Players of the Game were Aviator Nathanael Copeland for Cold Lake and Sailor First Class George Asis for Esquimalt. The tournament was hosted at 15 Wing in Moose Jaw from February 12th to the 17th.

Esquimalt now moves on to play in the Basketball National Championships, scheduled to take place at CFB Petawawa in May.

The 4 Wing Men’s Volleyball team also rode their efforts into the final game in the CAF Sports Canada West Regional Championship, hosted at 17 Wing in Winnipeg from February 12th until the 15th.

The squad won their first five games in a row before facing off against the Esquimalt Tritons. Esquimalt came out on top, winning in three sets. The Players of the Game in the finals were Josh Chambers for the Tritons and Colin Vanthournout for 4 Wing.

The Esquimalt Tritons also took home first place in Women’s volleyball action, beating CFB Edmonton in four sets. Cold Lake did not have a Women’s team in the tournament.

The Tritons now move forward to play in the National Championships, hosted at CFB Borden in April.