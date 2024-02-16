CFB Cold Lake prepares for Snow Fever on Family Day long weekend

Guests grab a tasty snack at the Maple Sugar Shack at Snow Fever in 2023 – File Photo

Snow Fever will grip 4 Wing again on February 19th.

The 3 day winter festival of fun returns to Cold Lake for the Family Day weekend, and CFB Cold Lake will play host to guests on Monday, starting at 10 AM at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre. Activities will include Inflatables, a Maple Sugar Shack, Wagon Rides, a hot dog lunch and more. The entire day is free to take in.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome guests to Snow Fever at CFB Cold Lake!” says 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Coordinator Laura Allen. “We invite everyone down to enjoy a day of fun winter activities for the whole family, and a chance to enjoy some seasonal fun in our city.”

Other events happening around the area for Snow Fever weekend include Ski and Snowboard lessons at Kinosoo Ridge Resort on Saturday and games, skating and more at Thomas Varughese Field, located at the Cold Lake Energy Centre, on Sunday.

Snow Fever at CFB Cold Lake is made possible with the help of sponsors like Inter Pipeline, Cenovus Energy and Stingray Radio’s Boom 95.3 FM and Hot 101.3 FM.

The weekend of Snow Fever events is presented in partnership by 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP), Kinosoo Ridge Resort, the City of Cold Lake and the Municipal District of Bonnyville.