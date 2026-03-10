CFB Cold Lake Teams Compete at Canada West Championships

Supplied Photo

Athletes representing Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake recently competed across multiple sports at the Canadian Armed Forces Canada West Regional Championships, showcasing determination, teamwork, and competitive spirit.



Leading the way was the Cold Lake Men’s Volleyball Team, who captured silver at the Canada West Men’s Volleyball Championship, from March 1 to 6 in Edmonton, after an impressive tournament run. The team battled through a hard-fought final before ultimately finishing second. The championship title was claimed by CFB Esquimalt.

The Cold Lake Women’s Volleyball Team also competed in Edmonton, putting together a strong performance before their playoff run concluded in the quarter-finals with a close match against the host team from CFB Edmonton. Like the men’s tournament, the women’s gold medal was ultimately secured by CFB Esquimalt.

On the basketball court, the Cold Lake Men’s Basketball Team travelled to Winnipeg to compete at the Canada West Regional Basketball Championship, held from February 9 to 13. The team advanced to the playoff round before their tournament concluded in the quarter-finals. The regional title was again captured by CFB Esquimalt.

Earlier in the month, the Cold Lake Men’s Hockey Team competed at the Canada West Regional Men’s Hockey Championship in CFB Wainwright, from February 1 to 6. The team delivered a strong showing and advanced to the semi-finals, where their playoff run concluded with a loss to CFB Esquimalt, who would go on to win gold.

Congratulations to all the athletes who represented Cold Lake at this year’s championships.