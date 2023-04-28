Chalk the Walk returns May 2nd

A piece of sidewalk art from Chalk the Walk in 2022 at 4 Wing – File Photo

Une version française de cet article est à venir

A popular event promoting positive mental health will return to CFB Cold Lake in May.

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Health Promotion is hosting “Chalk the Walk” outside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre on May 2nd. The day sees patrons of the sports centre stop by, grab a coffee or tea provided by CANEX, and use sidewalk chalk to write a positive message or draw on the walkway outside. The Health Promotion team will also be giving out a limited number of water bottles with positive messages on them.

“Join us for our Chalk the Walk event from 10:00 AM to 1 PM and get your creativity flowing by scribbling words of encouragement, positive messages and other happy thoughts on the sidewalk outside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre for all to see!” says Health Promotion.

The first Chalk the Walk took place last year, and many participants, including Wing Command, took part. The event is put on in conjunction with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Mental Health Week, which runs from May 1st to May 7th.

Should the weather not cooperate, the Health Promotion team says the event will be hosted at a later date.