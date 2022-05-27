Cold Lake Museums Cruise Missile exhibit now open

4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling studies an exhibit at the opening of the Cold Lake Museums for the 2022 season on May 20th – Photo by Mike Marshall

An exciting new exhibit that tells the story of a controversial time in the area is now open to the public at the Cold Lake Museums.

On May 20th the doors were opened at the museums for the 2022 season, and with them, the new exhibit on the Cruise Missile testing that took place at CFB Cold Lake in the early 80s.

Local dignitaries including Mayor of Cold Lake Craig Copeland, 4 Wing Commander BGen Dave Moar, and Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling were on hand to take a look at the new exhibit, which features a step back into the feelings and thoughts around the controversial testing, the Cold War, and the ’80s itself. Also included in the display is a replica model of a cruise missile, which is hung above museum patrons to give the impression of the missiles flying over the public head in the past, according to museum organizers.

Cold Lake made international headlines in 1984 when the first of seven AGM-86 Tomahawk missiles were fired as part of the Canada–United States Test and Evaluation Program partnership test between the US and Canadian governments. The missiles were controversial for their ability to carry nuclear warheads.

All of the tests involved the use of Strategic Air Command B-52 bombers. Tests involved both captive carry and live launch tests over the Mackenzie River Delta and Eastern Canada, terminating in the Primrose Lake Air Weapons Range.

The museums are now open from 10 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Saturday to begin the season before changing some hours in July. Admission rates have changed as well.

More information is available on the Cold Lake Museums webpage.