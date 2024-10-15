Conflict Solutions and Services are here to support you on International Conflict Resolution Day – and everyday!

Stock Photo

Defence Team members deserve to work in a welcoming, inclusive, and respectful workplace. Each year, International Conflict Resolution Day (ICRD) is observed on the third Thursday of October, offering Defence Team members an opportunity to take stock of the conflict resolution resources available in case they, a colleague, or a subordinate are in need of assistance.

The Chief Professional Conduct and Culture’s Conflict Solutions and Services (CSS) team are available to help Defence Team members resolve workplace conflicts they may be facing, as well as give chains of command (CoC) better awareness of the workplace climate and potential systemic issues within their fields. CSS Services are available to all members of the Defence Team with local support accessible via 16 Conflict and Complaint Management Services (CCMS) offices located at Bases and Wings across Canada. Each CCMS is equipped to offer Defence Team members and CoC advice and support navigating both formal and informal conflict recourse mechanisms.

Additionally, CSS is helping to modernize the way the Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deal with conflict and complaint resolution through ongoing updates to policies, training opportunities, and Grievance Transformation.

Wondering how Defence Team members can access CSS services?

Simply reach out to one of the sixteen different CCMS offices located across Canada either online, over the phone, or live by visiting a local office! CCMS agents can provide local information, guidance, and support to help resolve workplace conflict. The CCMS offices are designed to assist DT members to resolve conflicts early, locally, and informally, and provide the tools necessary to create and sustain respectful and welcoming workplaces.

The health and wellness of the Defence Team is a top priority within DND/CAF. Harassment, grievance, or failure to uphold human rights in any form is incompatible with the values and culture of Canadian Armed Forces.

Navigating Difficult Conversations at Work

The Chief Professional Conduct and Culture (CPCC) is proud to present a candid discussion with the Director General of Conflict Solutions and Services, Ms Geneviève Lord, and the Champion of the Federal Informal Conflict Management System, Ms Mélanie Michaud, on navigating difficult conversations in workplace conflict resolution.

We encourage all members of the Defence Team to take time out to click on the link and tune in to learn more about this helpful topic: Navigating Difficult Conversations in Workplace Conflict Resolution.

What’s Next?

To learn more about conflict resolution in DND/CAF, visit Alternative dispute resolution.