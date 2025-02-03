Defence Team Champion for Racialized Persons Message: Black History Month 2025

Supplied Photo

As we welcome Black History Month 2025, I am humbled to share this message with you for the third year in my role as Champion for Racialized Persons. This opportunity has been a profound privilege, allowing me to reflect, learn, and contribute to the ongoing journey toward a Defence Team where every member feels valued and empowered.

Black History Month invites us to celebrate the courage, innovation, and resilience of Black Canadians who have shaped our nation. From the trailblazing No. 2 Construction Battalion to the impactful achievements of Black Defence Team members today, their inspiring stories are integral to our collective success, reminding us of the power of teamwork and shared purpose, and the importance of uplifting future generations.

Over these past years in my role as Champion, I have had the opportunity of hearing directly from many Black Defence Team members about their pride in serving Canada and Canadians, as well as the challenges they have faced and continue to encounter. Their experiences, together with findings from research like the “Study on the Black Executive Community in the Federal Public Service,” underscore the persistence of individual misconduct and systemic obstacles. Yet, they have also revealed the incredible potential for progress when we act with intention. These truths are both sobering and motivating, reinforcing our resolve to ensure every member of the Defence Team is treated with dignity and respect.

We cannot overlook how divisive narratives are increasingly being distorted to sow discord, diminish achievements, undermine collective progress, and detract from the shared values that strengthen the Defence Team. I am disheartened that being attentive to important societal issues, like anti-Black racism, can be portrayed negatively, either dismissed as superficial gestures or being misconstrued as a threat to the effectiveness of an action-oriented Defence Team. At the same time, I recognize and welcome these viewpoints as an opportunity for constructive dialogue, and a deeper understanding of how we can advance together as a Defence Team

Well-implemented initiatives emphasizing fairness, opportunities and representation, while safeguarding order and discipline, are not distractions. By thoughtfully embracing diverse perspectives, we can enrich decision-making, strengthen morale and cohesion, and enhance operational readiness. Moreover, addressing systemic barriers and historic institutional bias in a consistent and deliberate manner does not diminish true merit, it should rather recalibrate our ability to fully leverage the skills, aptitudes and potential of all people to meet evolving complex challenges and defeat future wars. This is a strategic imperative that aligns with and supports the Defence Policy priorities and the shared vision for CAF mobilization.

Grounded in the standards of our Code of Ethics and Values and CAF Ethos, we must continue building an organization rooted in trust, professionalism, and accountability. This includes activating open and welcoming conversations about race and discrimination, using these moments to continuously learn, educate, and foster a workplace where every member has the opportunity to thrive. These principles are not new; they are the foundation of a unified and resilient Defence Team capable of achieving operational excellence.

To Black colleagues, your perseverance and contributions are vital to the Defence shared mission. We also acknowledge the emotional burden that often accompanies the path toward progress. Along with our dedication to serve Canada and Canadians, let us all remember to prioritize well-being as we continue this work together toward shared goals, envisioning a Defence Team that upholds its obligation to reflect the richness of Canada’s mosaic identity.

As we reflect on Black legacy and leadership, I encourage all employees and members to engage with the stories and achievements of Black Canadians, reflect on Canada’s collective commitment to unity and respect, and take meaningful actions to support one another. Together, let us honour the past, celebrate the present, and move forward with strength and purpose.

Rear-Admiral Jacques P. Olivier

Defence Team Champion for Racialized Persons

Champion for Defence Team Black Employees Network

Director General Culture, Chief Professional Conduct and Culture