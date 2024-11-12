From Cold Lake to the UK: Sarah Barber Shines in Multinational Air Operations Exercise

Sarah Barber, 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Reconditioning Manager, poses during Exercise COBRA WARRIOR in the UK – All Photos by Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician unless otherwise noted

For Sarah Barber, Reconditioning Manager with 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, the recent five-week deployment to the United Kingdom for Exercise COBRA WARRIOR was more than just a professional opportunity; it was a chance to showcase her talents and contribute meaningfully to a multinational air operation.

Barber’s participation in this prestigious Royal Air Force (RAF) led live-fly exercise, which ran from September 16th to October 5th, came about through a special initiative to continue the Aircrew Conditioning Program pilot project. “Normally, PSP wouldn’t go on a deployment such as this,” she explained. “However, there was a push from several areas, notably from CFEME (Canadian Forces Environmental Medicine Establishment), to get me on this trip to see how our program would run on a detachment. I know there was a lot of work behind the scenes, from unit leadership and PSP leadership, to enable me to go.”

As the only PSP member on-site, Barber took on the unique responsibility of integrating fitness training into the pilots’ demanding operational schedules. “My main task was to work with the pilots, understand their schedule and operational requirements, and determine how we could incorporate fitness training into their routines,” she said. In addition to personalized training, she offered fitness classes for the entire squadron, including strength, mobility, spin, and running sessions.

Barber’s commitment to fostering a positive environment did not go unnoticed. She received a commendation for her coordination of fitness and morale-boosting activities. “I did my best to cover not just fitness but also provide information on events and opportunities that would increase morale. I sent regular emails about local attractions and things to do in their downtime,” she shared, highlighting her dedication to supporting her fellow service members beyond her primary role.

While the exercise demanded hard work and focus, Barber also made the most of her time in England, exploring the rich history of the region. “I did my best to see as much as possible while I was there,” she said, reminiscing about her visits to historical sites, including a castle and cathedral dating back to 1072. “We had the opportunity to visit RAF Digby, the birthplace of several squadrons, the International Bomber Command Museum, and the Red Arrows hangar.”

Yet, the highlight of her journey was immersing herself in the squadron’s daily operations. “My favourite part, other than simply being in England, was being a part of the everyday operations of the squadron,” she reflected. “I learned so much and had some unique opportunities, like riding along on a Hercules flight!”

Barber’s experience at Exercise COBRA WARRIOR not only allowed her to shine as a fitness leader but also reinforced the importance of her role in maintaining the health and readiness of military personnel. As a key contributor to the success of the Aircrew Conditioning Program, she has returned to Cold Lake with valuable insights and practical strategies that will enhance the fitness support provided by PSP at CFB Cold Lake, ultimately benefiting the wider military community.

