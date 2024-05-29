Get the Most Out of the Cold Lake Air Show: Download the Official App Today

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show App – Supplied Photo

Connect digitally with the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show with the official Air Show App! Prepare for an exhilarating experience as we bring you the ultimate guide to the Cold Lake Air Show, right at your fingertips.

Featuring interactive maps of the grounds to maximize your experience, details on performers, a frequently asked questions section, a schedule of all the events and much more, this app will bring you the latest news and updates on one of the most anticipated events in Alberta this summer!

Receive alerts to your device on the day of performances. Stay connected with the Cold Lake Air Show community in real time!

Plus, the Cold Lake Air Show App gives the user exclusive access to take part in our 2024 Cold Lake Air Show Scavenger Hunt! This set of tasks to complete will provide guests with the ultimate air show experience, and a chance to win prizes!

The Cold Lake Air Show App is available now and free to download. Get the app today at the Apple App Store and on Google Play!

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is July 20th and 21st at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Secure your spot today by purchasing tickets at the official Cold Lake Air Show website.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with Safety Sponsor, Canadian Natural.

The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.