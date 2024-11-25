Holiday Cheer Returns with the 2024 Courier News Office Decorating Challenge!

Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer visit Santa Clause at 4 Wing Replenishment Flight during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge on December 14, 2023.

Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

It’s time to deck the halls and spread some holiday cheer at 4 Wing Cold Lake! The much-anticipated Courier News Office Decorating Challenge is back for 2024, bringing festive spirit and friendly competition to units across the base.

For over 20 years, this beloved tradition has showcased the creativity and camaraderie of 4 Wing’s personnel, with offices competing for the coveted Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin Trophy.

How to Enter

Participation is simple: units can register their office by emailing wandler.janae@cfmws.com. Be sure to sign up before the December 6th deadline to secure your spot in this year’s competition!

Important Dates

Pre-Judging: December 11th

December 11th Final Judging: December 13th

December 13th People’s Choice Voting: Opens December 12th on the Courier News Facebook page

This year, the challenge is even bigger and better with the introduction of a People’s Choice category. Starting December 12th, the Courier News Facebook page will host voting, allowing the entire 4 Wing community to help crown a fan-favorite office.

Can Last Year’s Champions Defend Their Title?

In 2023, the 4 Mission Support Squadron Replenishment Flight dazzled judges with a North Pole-inspired masterpiece that claimed top honours. As the reigning champions, they’ll have their work cut out for them as other units vie to unseat them in 2024.

Join the Fun

The Courier News Office Decorating Challenge isn’t just about competition—it’s about fostering holiday joy and teamwork. So gather your colleagues, unleash your creativity, and transform your workspace into a winter wonderland.

Register now, and may the best decorations win!