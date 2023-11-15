Lakeland Multicultural Association returns with Diwali Night November 18th

The poster for Diwali Night on November 18th – Supplied Photo

The Lakeland Multicultural Association (LMA) is hosting a night in celebration of Diwali on November 18th.



The doors will open on the group’s sixth annual Diwali Night at the Cold Lake Energy Centre, starting at 5:00 PM. President of the LMA, Corporal Kirandeep Braich says the event celebrates a festival of Indian origin.

“Diwali is a festival of lights and is celebrated for different reasons for every religion based on history but it’s celebrated in the same way, with lights,” explains Braich. “Diwali celebrates good over evil, and the triumph of light over darkness.”

“The doors open at 5:00 pm and entertainment will start at 5:30 pm which includes some of the multicultural performances like the Pirouette dance, the Ukranian dance academy, the mariachi band, an indigenous dance by Randi Candeline, a Semi-Classical dance by Alma and many more!”

A supper catered by Edmonton-based Dhillon Sweets and Bakery will be served as well. As Braich notes, past events have been popular.

“Last year we had about 500 people attend. This year we are planning to host around 600 guests. Diwali Night not only consists of multicultural performances and Indian cuisine, but it also has crafts tables for kids to keep busy, a paid henna booth for an authentic Indian arts experience, a fresh cotton candy and fresh popcorn station, an Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) station bringing science experiment to the event, our Silent auction booth with various things to bid on and drinks to enjoy the night and the after party!”

The LMA consists of a board of 8 members. Braich says the group is always looking for new faces to bring forward visions and help.

“We are always looking for more volunteers and more board members to be a part of our association to bring fresh ideas to the table or use it as a learning source to be on an executive board.”

Tickets are $40 each for adults, kids 6 to 12 years old are $20 and children under 6 are free. tickets can be bought online via the LMA website, or at Furniture Galaxy in Cold Lake.