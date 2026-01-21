Lakeland Prepares to Welcome 2026 Alberta Winter Games This February

Photo from the Alberta Winter Games / Facebook

The Lakeland region is gearing up for a winter sports celebration like no other as it prepares to host the 2026 Alberta Winter Games from February 13 to 16, 2026 — a four-day festival of youth competition, community pride and winter fun.

More than 2,400 young athletes aged 11-16 from across Alberta will descend on the region to compete in a wide range of sports, turning local venues into hubs of high-level action and friendly rivalry.

The Lakeland will once again shine on the provincial stage as multiple events take place throughout the region, including competitions at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre and the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club. Athletes will also compete in freestyle skiing events at Kinosoo Ridge, where young skiers will showcase their slopestyle and moguls skills before spirited crowds.

Alongside those venues, athletes will compete across a broad slate of sports — from hockey, ringette and curling to judo, speed skating and volleyball — as part of the Games’ 18-sport lineup that celebrates both individual and team achievement.

“Hosting the Alberta Winter Games is a tremendous opportunity for the Lakeland,” said Games Manager Violet Lapointe. “It allows us to showcase our facilities, our volunteers and our strong sense of community, while giving young athletes an unforgettable competitive experience.”

The Games are not just about competition — they’re a community celebration. An opening ceremony on February 13 will launch the festivities with a lively parade of athletes and performances that set the tone for the weekend ahead.



Volunteers are critical to making the Games a success, and organizers are encouraging community members to get involved. Two volunteer rallies are scheduled ahead of the Games, both running from 4 to 8 p.m. The first will take place on January 28 at the Cold Lake Energy Centre, followed by a second rally on February 3 at the Bonnyville GenMec Hall.

During the rallies, registered volunteers can pick up their swag bags, while those who have not yet signed up are invited to explore the many volunteer opportunities available. Attendees can also enjoy live music, snacks and door prizes while learning more about how to be part of the Games experience.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about the 2026 Alberta Winter Games can visit 2026awg.com.

The 2026 Alberta Winter Games promise to be a memorable showcase of youth sport, community spirit and winter tradition right here at home.