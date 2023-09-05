Leadership handover season concludes at 4 Wing Cold Lake

On July 5, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel F. Dubeau (centre) presides over the 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Chief Warrant Officer D. Gullacher (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer D. Marlow (right) as 4 MSS Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

On August 17, 2023, 4 Wing Change of Command and Change of Appointment season was completed at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Cold Lake, Alberta.

Since the first ceremonies kicked off on July 5, 2023, 4 Wing Commander Colonel David Turenne presided over seven Changes of Command, as well as eight Changes of Appointment, including the 4 Wing and Base Chief Warrant Officer Change of Appointment on July 13, 2023.



“We have had a great deal of turnover amongst our Command Teams this summer,” says Colonel Turenne. “I wish to take the opportunity to thank our outgoing leaders for their dedication and hard work, and welcome all newly appointed Command Teams to our 4 Wing Defence Team and in the Cold Lake community. I look forward to working with the entire 4 Wing Defence Team, empowering everyone as individuals and professionals, to continue delivering on 4 Wing’s mission effectively in Canada and abroad.”

“The Lakeland and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake communities instantly welcomed me and made me feel at home as I set foot in “Fighter Town” Alberta, as I embark on an amazing adventure in my new role,” explains new Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Wing and Base Chief Warrant Officer, 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake.

“I am honoured to be part of such a thriving community and am humbled by the opportunity and responsibility to serve you, 4 Wing Defence Team members; you are truly at the heart of 4 Wing’s mission success to provide combat capable forces for domestic and worldwide missions on behalf of Canada’s Air Force.”

Unit Commanding Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers are vital leaders in the delivery of the Wing’s mission on behalf of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), involving three training squadrons and eight units in Cold Lake, and a detachment in Bagotville, Quebec.

“This summer has seen a significant change in the various squadron leaders at 4 Wing Cold Lake. The community of Cold Lake is extremely proud of our armed forces serving our country and we wish all outgoing and incoming leaders all the best in the future,” says City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland.