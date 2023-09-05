September 6, 2023
Injured and ill Canadian Armed Forces members and Veterans depart for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, GermanyDes vétérans et des membres des Forces armées canadiennes blessés ou malades sont en route vers les Jeux Invictus à Düsseldorf, en AllemagneLeadership handover season concludes at 4 Wing Cold LakeLa saison de passation des pouvoirs se termine à la 4e Escadre Cold LakeDefence Minister Bill Blair initiates repeal of Duty to Report regulations

Leadership handover season concludes at 4 Wing Cold Lake

by | Sep 5, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

On July 5, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel F. Dubeau (centre) presides over the 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Chief Warrant Officer D. Gullacher (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer D. Marlow (right) as 4 MSS Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici

On August 17, 2023, 4 Wing Change of Command and Change of Appointment season was completed at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Cold Lake, Alberta. 

Since the first ceremonies kicked off on July 5, 2023, 4 Wing Commander Colonel David Turenne presided over seven Changes of Command, as well as eight Changes of Appointment, including the 4 Wing and Base Chief Warrant Officer Change of Appointment on July 13, 2023.

“We have had a great deal of turnover amongst our Command Teams this summer,” says Colonel Turenne. “I wish to take the opportunity to thank our outgoing leaders for their dedication and hard work, and welcome all newly appointed Command Teams to our 4 Wing Defence Team and in the Cold Lake community. I look forward to working with the entire 4 Wing Defence Team, empowering everyone as individuals and professionals, to continue delivering on 4 Wing’s mission effectively in Canada and abroad.”

“The Lakeland and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake communities instantly welcomed me and made me feel at home as I set foot in “Fighter Town” Alberta, as I embark on an amazing adventure in my new role,” explains new Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Wing and Base Chief Warrant Officer, 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake.

“I am honoured to be part of such a thriving community and am humbled by the opportunity and responsibility to serve you, 4 Wing Defence Team members; you are truly at the heart of 4 Wing’s mission success to provide combat capable forces for domestic and worldwide missions on behalf of Canada’s Air Force.”

Unit Commanding Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers are vital leaders in the delivery of the Wing’s mission on behalf of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), involving three training squadrons and eight units in Cold Lake, and a detachment in Bagotville, Quebec.

“This summer has seen a significant change in the various squadron leaders at 4 Wing Cold Lake. The community of Cold Lake is extremely proud of our armed forces serving our country and we wish all outgoing and incoming leaders all the best in the future,” says City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland.

 

4 Mission Support Squadron Change of Appointment Ceremony

On July 5, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel F. Dubeau (centre) presides over the 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Chief Warrant Officer D. Gullacher (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer D. Marlow (right) as 4 MSS Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

4 Mission Support Squadron Change of Appointment Ceremony

On July 5, 2023, 4 Wing Cold Lake Chaplain Major H. Rittenhouse formally addresses members and guests present during the 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) Change of Appointment ceremony at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

401 TFS Change of Appointment and Change of Command

On July 12, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel R. Surkan (centre) presides over the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Master Warrant Officer J. Holloway (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer M. Riach (right) as 401 TFS Squadron Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

401 TFS Change of Appointment and Change of Command

On July 14, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne, Commander 4 Wing (centre), presides over 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) Change of Command ceremony, delivering command from Lieutenant-Colonel R. Surkan (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel E. Sudul (left), accompanied by Master Warrant Officer J. Holloway (far-left), and Chief Warrant Officer M. Riach (far-right) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

Deputy Wing Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Appointment

On July 12, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel A. Gagnon (centre) presides over the Deputy Wing Command Change of Appointment ceremony, where Chief Warrant Officer K. Seleski (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer G. Lucas (right) as Deputy Wing Command Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

4 Wing CWO COA ceremony

Outgoing 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Lee Darling signs his Change of Appointment certificate during the 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Change of Appointment ceremony at the Sergeant and Warrants, 4 Wing, Cold Lake, on 13 July, 2023. Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

4 Wing CWO COA ceremony

On July 13, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (right), Commander 4 Wing, passes the traditional drill cane, symbol of headship responsibility, to Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (left) as he succeeds Chief Warrant Officer L. Darling as 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

409 Squadron Change of Appointment Ceremony

On July 13, 2023, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) D. Wilts, incoming CWO, addresses the 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (409 TFS) during the 409 TFS Change of Appointment ceremony, at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Chief Warrant Officer D. Wilts succeeds Chief Warrant Officer T.D Farrow as 409 TFS Squadron Warrant Officer. Photo credit: Corporal K. Strome, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

DWComd Change of Command

n July 14, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the Deputy Wing Command Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel A.J.M. Gagnon (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel A.M.A. Hannam (left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

4 OSS Change of Command

On July 14, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel G.M. Roesler-Yue (left) to Lieutenant-Colonel T.J. McKee (right), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and Chief Warrant Officer C. Mason, 4 OSS Chief Warrant Officer (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

4 OSS Change of Command

On July 14, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel T.J. McKee (left), Commanding Officer 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS), passes the 4 OSS flag to Chief Warrant Officer C. Mason (right), 4 OSS Squadron Warrant Officer, after receiving command from Lieutenant-Colonel G.M. Roesler-Yue at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

417 Squadron CoA and CoC Ceremony

On July 25, 2023, Major E.T. Sudul (centre) presides over the 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Master Warrant Officer C.B.J. Downey (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer G.A. Arnt (right) as 417 CSS Squadron Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal K. Strome, 4 Wing Imagery Technician.

417 Squadron CoA and CoC Ceremony

On July 25, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Major E.T. Sudul (left) to Major A.R. Brown (right), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-left), and MWO C.B.J. Downey, 417 CSS Squadron Warrant Officer (far-right) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal K. Strome, 4 Wing Imagery Technician.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

On July 27, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (409 TFS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel C.A. Mask (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel B.N. Switzer (left), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and CWO D. Wilts, 409 TFS CWO (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

Change of Command – 10 FTTS

On August 15, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel R. Durand (right) to Major R. Forgues (left), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and Warrant Officer M. Boozan, acting-Chief Instructor (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Master Corporal J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

Change of Command – 10 FTTS

On August 15, 2023, Major R. Forgues (left) addresses the unit and guests for the first time during the 10 FTTS Change of Command ceremony, at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Major R. Forgues succeeds Lieutenant-Colonel R. Durand as 10 FTTS Commanding Officer. Photo credit: Master Corporal J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron Change of Command

On August 17, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel R.J. Duarte (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel G.M. Roesler-Yue (left), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) D. Marlow, 410 TF(OT)S Chief Warrant Officer (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron Change of Command

Official portrait of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) D. Marlow. CWO D. Marlow succeeds CWO C.W. Crowell as 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Chief Warrant Officer. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician

