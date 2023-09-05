Leadership handover season concludes at 4 Wing Cold Lake

4 Mission Support Squadron Change of Appointment Ceremony
On July 5, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel F. Dubeau (centre) presides over the 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Chief Warrant Officer D. Gullacher (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer D. Marlow (right) as 4 MSS Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
On July 5, 2023, 4 Wing Cold Lake Chaplain Major H. Rittenhouse formally addresses members and guests present during the 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS) Change of Appointment ceremony at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
401 TFS Change of Appointment and Change of Command
On July 12, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel R. Surkan (centre) presides over the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Master Warrant Officer J. Holloway (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer M. Riach (right) as 401 TFS Squadron Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
On July 14, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne, Commander 4 Wing (centre), presides over 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) Change of Command ceremony, delivering command from Lieutenant-Colonel R. Surkan (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel E. Sudul (left), accompanied by Master Warrant Officer J. Holloway (far-left), and Chief Warrant Officer M. Riach (far-right) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
Deputy Wing Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Appointment
On July 12, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel A. Gagnon (centre) presides over the Deputy Wing Command Change of Appointment ceremony, where Chief Warrant Officer K. Seleski (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer G. Lucas (right) as Deputy Wing Command Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
4 Wing CWO COA ceremony
Outgoing 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Lee Darling signs his Change of Appointment certificate during the 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Change of Appointment ceremony at the Sergeant and Warrants, 4 Wing, Cold Lake, on 13 July, 2023.
Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
On July 13, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (right), Commander 4 Wing, passes the traditional drill cane, symbol of headship responsibility, to Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (left) as he succeeds Chief Warrant Officer L. Darling as 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Chief Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
409 Squadron Change of Appointment Ceremony
On July 13, 2023, Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) D. Wilts, incoming CWO, addresses the 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (409 TFS) during the 409 TFS Change of Appointment ceremony, at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Chief Warrant Officer D. Wilts succeeds Chief Warrant Officer T.D Farrow as 409 TFS Squadron Warrant Officer. Photo credit: Corporal K. Strome, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
DWComd Change of Command
n July 14, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the Deputy Wing Command Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel A.J.M. Gagnon (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel A.M.A. Hannam (left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
4 OSS Change of Command
On July 14, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel G.M. Roesler-Yue (left) to Lieutenant-Colonel T.J. McKee (right), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and Chief Warrant Officer C. Mason, 4 OSS Chief Warrant Officer (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
On July 14, 2023, Lieutenant-Colonel T.J. McKee (left), Commanding Officer 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS), passes the 4 OSS flag to Chief Warrant Officer C. Mason (right), 4 OSS Squadron Warrant Officer, after receiving command from Lieutenant-Colonel G.M. Roesler-Yue at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal B. Curtis, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
417 Squadron CoA and CoC Ceremony
On July 25, 2023, Major E.T. Sudul (centre) presides over the 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) Change of Appointment ceremony, where Master Warrant Officer C.B.J. Downey (left) succeeds Chief Warrant Officer G.A. Arnt (right) as 417 CSS Squadron Warrant Officer at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal K. Strome, 4 Wing Imagery Technician.
On July 25, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Major E.T. Sudul (left) to Major A.R. Brown (right), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-left), and MWO C.B.J. Downey, 417 CSS Squadron Warrant Officer (far-right) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal K. Strome, 4 Wing Imagery Technician.
409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
On July 27, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (409 TFS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel C.A. Mask (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel B.N. Switzer (left), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and CWO D. Wilts, 409 TFS CWO (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal R. Mitchell, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
Change of Command – 10 FTTS
On August 15, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel R. Durand (right) to Major R. Forgues (left), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and Warrant Officer M. Boozan, acting-Chief Instructor (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Master Corporal J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging
On August 15, 2023, Major R. Forgues (left) addresses the unit and guests for the first time during the 10 FTTS Change of Command ceremony, at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Major R. Forgues succeeds Lieutenant-Colonel R. Durand as 10 FTTS Commanding Officer. Photo credit: Master Corporal J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging
410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron Change of Command
On August 17, 2023, Colonel D. Turenne (centre), Commander 4 Wing, presides over the 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Change of Command ceremony, transferring command from Lieutenant-Colonel R.J. Duarte (right) to Lieutenant-Colonel G.M. Roesler-Yue (left), accompanied by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer D. Mistry (far-right), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) D. Marlow, 410 TF(OT)S Chief Warrant Officer (far-left) at CFB Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician
410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron Change of Command
Official portrait of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) D. Marlow. CWO D. Marlow succeeds CWO C.W. Crowell as 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Chief Warrant Officer. Photo credit: Corporal A. Thornton, 4 Wing Imagery Technician