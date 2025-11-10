Letter to the Editor: Small gesture, big effect

Stock Photo

A quiet moment in a parking lot reminds one service member that gratitude belongs to all who serve—past, present, and future.

Today I grabbed milk at the store. I didn’t expect a member of the Cold Lake community to be waiting in the parking lot, ready to grab my heart.

After 23 years of service, it’s easy to forget the positive impact we can have. Headlines often focus on the negative. The constant noise of a turbulent world can be overwhelming, and many of our members struggle daily to feel anything positive at all.

I had never met the woman in the parking lot before. We needed milk, and to save gas, I stopped on the way home—still in uniform. As I stepped out of the vehicle, she approached and simply asked, “Can I give you something?” I stammered, caught off guard, as she retrieved a card from her vehicle and handed it to me. “Thank you for your service,” she said.

It was a recognition card, the kind typically used in classrooms. The message inside was already written. As I read it, I felt that message wasn’t for me personally—it was for us. For everyone who serves. For everyone who has ever worn the uniform and accepted the weight that comes with it.

This small token of appreciation belongs to all of us—past, present, and future—who accept unlimited liability. It belongs to those who’ve worked for decades in our bases, ships, and tents, making the direct defence of our nation their concern. Her message of thanks was earned by Canadians who believed other Canadians were worth the risk.

I didn’t do anything to deserve this recognition. But we did. And we continue to do it—whether we’re being thanked, barely acknowledged, or harshly judged.

Her message cut straight to feelings I had long forgotten:

Thank you for your hard work, your dedication and service to our great country of Canada. I know it comes with many sacrifices. I want you to know you are appreciated.

Too many members feel unappreciated—by teammates, supervisors, the chain of command, and it seems too often the public. Most aren’t doing the tasks that earn headlines. They go to work, correct the administration, ship the parts, cook the meals, and drive the buses that make those headlines possible. And they do it while quietly carrying on through their own struggles.

One junior member had been battling physical health issues for years. As his mental health declined, a few simple acts—being told he was appreciated, and getting help to express his concerns—had a profound impact.

Everyone in uniform has earned the recognition I received that day. Thank you for your service—and I appreciate the work we all do.