Make an Impact in a Unique Summer Working Environment

Corporal Smith at the medical clinic at Argonaut Cadet Training Centre, July-August 2024 – Supplied Photo

When Corporal Noa Smith, a Combat Medic with 35 Field Ambulance, took on a six-week summer tasking as a camp medic at the Argonaut Cadet Training Centre (CTC) in New Brunswick, she didn’t expect to find herself paddling a canoe, cycling rugged trails, or hiking alongside Expedition Cadets. For this Reserve Force member with nearly eight years in the Canadian Armed Forces, it was a chance to embrace adventure, share her field experience, and make a lasting impact on young Canadians.

Rewarding Connections and Unique Experiences

Air, Army, and Sea Cadets from across Canada attend a variety of training courses designed to provide them with practical skills and leadership that they take home to their corps or squadrons and into their adult lives. Operation of these CTCs takes the efforts of hundreds of dedicated CAF members every summer, who in turn get the opportunity to be a crucial part of a broader DND mission and get the chance to experience new and unique professional development in their own trade.

“The most rewarding part of this tasking was working with the cadets on their field expeditions,” Cpl Smith shared. “It was amazing to connect with them while drawing on my professional training and experience as a dismounted medic in the field.”

For Cpl Smith, this CTC tasking differed from previous experiences in one key way: working with youth. While military medics typically don’t engage with pediatric populations unless deployed on humanitarian missions, this unique opportunity to collaborate with civilian nurses and gain insights into youth care was 100% transferable and invaluable to Cpl Smith.

Work-Life Balance and Transferable Skills

The tasking also offered a balanced workload. “There was a fair amount

of downtime at the clinic. I never had to bring work home with me, and I was still able to spend time with friends and family throughout the tasking.”

The experience also broadened Cpl Smit’s professional skills, providing a window into youth mental health and social concerns. “As a newly graduated social worker, I was able to apply and hone my skills from my Bachelor of Social Work, especially around mental health. This tasking provided me additional clinical and field experience while simultaneously helping the Cadet Program deliver the CAF’s youth program mandate.”

A Strong Recommendation for Fellow CAF Members

Would Cpl Smith recommend working at a Cadet Training Centre? “Absolutely. For CAF members, especially those in medical trades, these Cadet Program taskings are a rare opportunity to work with a diverse youth population and feel a sense of accomplishment from positively impacting their summer experience.”

How You Can Get Involved

Cadet Training Centres are located across the country, often near CAF bases and operational facilities. If you are interested in making a difference and capitalizing on the unique professional development opportunities that working in support of the Cadet Program might provide you, watch for opportunities to deploy to a Cadet Training Centre posted to Canadian Forces Tasking, Plans and Operations (CFTPO). Whether you’re looking to broaden your skills or experience the rewarding challenge of supporting Canada’s Cadet Program, there’s a role for you. Learn more about how to apply at the following link. Cadet Summer Training CFTPO Opportunities (Accessible only on the National Defence network).