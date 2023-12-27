Minister Blair announces the new Principal of the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario

RMC Kingston – File Photo

On December 20th, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence and Chancellor of the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC), announced the appointment of Dr. Jill Scott as the 14th Principal of RMC Kingston. Dr. Scott will officially assume the role on March 4, 2024.

The Principal of RMC is accountable for defining the academic policy and frameworks for the military university, and for the operation of all academic and second language activities of the national institution. The Principal also represents RMC nationally and internationally, working to maintain and further promote the college as an accredited university of academic excellence.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Dr. Jill Scott on her appointment as Principal of the Royal Military College of Canada.,” said Blair in a release. “I thank the previous Principal, Dr. Harry Kowal, for his commitment and service throughout his nine years as Principal. I also acknowledge the leadership of Interim Principals, Dr. Cécile Malardier-Jugroot and Dr. Phil Bates, who have guided the institution over the past year – and I thank them for their contributions to the College.”

Established in 1876 in Kingston, Ont., RMC is a Canadian military college that offers undergraduate and graduate programs in various fields like social sciences, the humanities, science, and engineering.

Prior to her appointment to Royal Military College, Jill Scott served as Provost and Vice-President Academic Affairs, and professor in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Ottawa. In this capacity, Dr. Scott was chief academic officer and chief budget officer from 2019-2024, providing leadership in key areas such as equity, diversity and inclusive excellence, antiracism, Indigenous affairs and reconciliation, and mental health and wellness.