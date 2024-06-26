More Exciting Static Displays at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show!

Guests take a look at a CF-18 on display at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – File Photo

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show promises to be an exhilarating event for aviation enthusiasts, with an impressive lineup of static displays already having been announced. In addition to thrilling performances, attendees can get up close and personal with various military aircraft from different parts of the world!



Adding to an already stellar lineup, some of the aircraft guests will see (subject to change) include:



CF-18 Hornet

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will showcase multiple CF-18 Hornets, a highlight for many visitors. The CF-18, a multi-role fighter jet, has been a mainstay of Canadian air defence since its introduction in the 1980s. The CF-18 continues to be a crucial asset for the RCAF, and for many visitors, this represents a rare chance to see these powerful jets up close, and even sit in one!



CT-155 Hawk

Also featured will be the CT-155 Hawk, a British-made single-engine, advanced jet trainer aircraft. Used by the Royal Air Force and various other air forces around the world, the Hawk is renowned for its role in training pilots to transition to front-line fighter jets. Its sleek design and storied history in military aviation make it a fascinating display for attendees.

CC-330 Husky

The CC-330 Husky will be another attraction at the show. This aircraft is one of the newest in the RCAF fleet and is designed for utility and versatility. This Husky is used as VIP transport and features a variety of luxurious features.



CP-140 Aurora

The CP-140 Aurora, a long-range maritime patrol aircraft, will be present as well. This aircraft plays a crucial role in anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and search and rescue missions. With its advanced sensors and extended endurance, the Aurora is a key component of Canada’s maritime defence strategy.

A-4 Skyhawk

An iconic jet from the Cold War era, the A-4 Skyhawk will also be on display. Known for its compact design and exceptional performance, the Skyhawk served as a light attack aircraft and was used extensively by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.



P-51 Mustang

The classic P-51 Mustang, an icon of World War II aviation, will captivate attendees with its storied past and elegant design. Known for its exceptional speed, range, and maneuverability, the Mustang played a pivotal role in achieving air superiority during the war.

Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet

The Alpha Jet, a light attack jet and advanced trainer, will be another notable display. Developed jointly by France and Germany, the Alpha Jet has been widely used for pilot training and light attack missions. This example of the Alpha Jet comes from Top Aces, which offers training services to RCAF crews at CFB Cold Lake.

Italian Air Force C-130J Hercules

A special highlight of this year’s static displays is the Italian Air Force’s version of the C-130J Hercules. This four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft is known for its durability and ability to perform a wide variety of missions, from cargo transport to medical evacuation. The C-130J has been a staple in air forces around the world for decades, and the presence of the Italian variant offers a unique international flavor to the show.



These impressive aircraft join an already exciting lineup of static displays at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show. Make sure to mark your calendars for July 20th and 21st to witness these extraordinary aircraft and more at the Cold Lake Air Show.



Enjoy the opportunity to see this aircraft in person by purchasing tickets at the official Cold Lake Air Show website.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Entertainment Sponsor, Imperial Oil Resources Limited!





The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.