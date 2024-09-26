September 26, 2024
New Assistant Principal for Art Smith Aviation Academy

Northern Lights Public Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Greengrass as Assistant Principal of Art Smith Aviation Academy.

“Bruce brings a deep passion for student engagement and is committed to building strong relationships with students and families to ensure they receive the support they need on their learning journeys,” said Superintendent Rick Cusson. 

Greengrass began his career with NLPS teaching social studies at Bonnyville Centralized High School (BCHS) and Cold Lake Outreach School. In 2014 he stepped into the role of Assistant Principal of Northern Lights Outreach schools. He joined the administration team at BCHS during its modernization project, and then returned to Northern Lights Outreach in 2022.

“I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at Art Smith Aviation Academy!” said Greengrass. “After gaining valuable experience at the high school level, I am excited to return to working with younger students, where I can help ignite their passion for learning and exploration at an early stage.I look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues and contributing to the inspiring environment at Art Smith, where together we will create meaningful and impactful learning experiences for all of our students.”

