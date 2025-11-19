New Awards Up for Grabs as Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Returns to CFB Cold Lake!

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Cold Lake CWO, checks out the 1 Dental Unit / 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre’s entry in last year’s Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge- Photo: S1 Amy Langlois, RCN Imagery Technician

It’s that time of year again — the tinsel is out, the lights are twinkling, and the friendly competition is about to sparkle across Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake. The Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is back, inviting offices across the base to show off their holiday creativity and transform their workspaces into festive masterpieces.

This year, the competition promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever, with several new award categories designed to give everyone a chance to shine. Offices can compete for Most Creative Theme, rewarding bold or unexpected decorating ideas, or the Team Spirit Award, for groups that bring enthusiasm, collaboration, and cheer to every corner of their workspace. Small teams can aim for Best Small Office Display, proving that even tiny spaces can deliver huge holiday magic, while the People’s Choice Award lets the community vote for their favourite display on Facebook.

And, of course, one office will claim the ultimate honour — the Overall Best Christmas Office Decorating Award, taking home the coveted Penguin Trophy and bragging rights for the year.

“I can’t wait to see all the creative efforts this year,” says Janae Wandler, Corporate Services Manager with 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP). “The new award categories really open up the competition for everyone, whether you’re a small team or a big office. We’re excited to see the holiday spirit come to life across CFB Cold Lake!”

Pre-judging and final judging will take place during the week of December 8, with exact dates to be announced. Offices hoping to participate must submit their workspace entry to Janae Wandler at Wandler.Janae@cfmws.com by December 5.

So, gather your decorations, cue the festive playlists, and let the holiday creativity shine — may the best-decorated office win!