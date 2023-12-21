NORAD Tracks Santa Returns: Follow the Festive Journey!

NORAD Tracks Santa returns this year, with help from the Royal Canadian Air Force – Photo from Facebook/ NORAD Tracks Santa

As the holiday season approaches, children around the world eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus, and for over 65 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been dedicated to tracking his journey on Christmas Eve. “NORAD tracks Santa” will return for 2023.

The initiative started when a misprinted phone number in a Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement directed eager children to call the then-titled Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) instead of Santa’s workshop. Seizing the opportunity, CONAD began providing updates on Santa’s whereabouts, and this heartwarming tradition continues to this day under NORAD’s watchful eye.

On Christmas Eve, members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, including 4 Wing Cold Lake, will assist Santa Claus in his journey to deliver presents across Canada and North America. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Santa Claus will cover 75.5 million miles during his journey around the globe.

Interested viewers can join in on Santa’s trip via the official NORAD Tracks Santa website.

NORAD is a binational treaty-level defence agreement between Canada and the US established in 1958 to conduct aerospace warning and control in the defence of North America. The current Commander of NORAD and US Northern Command is General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy. Canadian Lieutenant-General Christopher Coates is the NORAD Deputy Commander.