Oilers Honour Canadian Armed Forces with CAF Appreciation Night

Canadian Armed Forces-inspired memorabilia on display during the Edmonton Oilers’ Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on January 21st, celebrating the dedication and service of Canada’s military personnel – Photo from the Edmonton Oilers / Instagram

The Edmonton Oilers celebrated Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on January 21st at Rogers Place, honouring members of the military for their service and sacrifices. The event highlighted the vital contributions of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the support provided by organizations like the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

The Oilers faced a tough opponent in the Washington Capitals on the ice, ultimately losing 3-2 in a close contest, but the evening was a win in celebrating the dedication and resilience of Canada’s military personnel.

The night kicked off with a pre-game ceremony and ceremonial puck drop, as well as performances of the American and Canadian national anthems by Royal Canadian Air Force Band member David Grenon. Members of the CAF were celebrated throughout the evening with numerous tributes, including a special rendition of the national anthem and a colour guard on the ice.

The Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers was in support of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS). The team says their Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has invested more than $1.1 million dollars towards not-for-profit military support organizations including Soldier On, Homes For Heroes, Wounded Warriors, Royal Canadian Legion, local Military Family Resource Centres, the Oilers Warrior tribute during each home game, and more.

“The annual CAF Appreciation event is a tremendous opportunity to recognize the dedication and sacrifices of CAF members and their families,” said Colonel Mark Hickey, Commander, 4 Wing & CFB Cold Lake in a release made available by the team. “For many years, the Oilers Foundation 50/50 draw has made a meaningful difference in the lives of CAF families in Cold Lake. These funds have been instrumental in supporting the 4 Wing MFRCS tutoring program, which helps military children overcome academic challenges caused by frequent relocations. The impact goes beyond improved grades – it fosters confidence and self-esteem in our young learners. We sincerely thank the Oilers and the Oilers Foundation for their continued commitment to supporting CAF members and their families.”