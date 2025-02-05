Packers Win 2025 CAF Sports Canada West Regional Championship

Supplied Photo

The Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake Packers Mens Hockey Team emerged victorious at the 2025 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Canada West Regional Hockey Championship, securing the title with a hard-fought 3-2 win over CFB Edmonton in the finals on January 31st. The championship tournament at the Peace Memorial Multiplex in Wainwright from January 26th to 31st saw the Packers dominate their competition on the road to victory.

The Packers set the tone early in the round-robin, going undefeated in three games. They showcased their offensive prowess, including commanding 8-0 shutouts against both CFB Shilo and CFB Edmonton. In the semi-final, they overpowered CFB Comox, earning a 6-2 victory to advance to the championship game.

The final against CFB Edmonton was a tightly contested battle, but the Packers held strong, securing a 3-2 win to claim the regional title. Goaltender Corporal Jordan Lehman was a key factor in the final matchup, earning Player of the Game honours for his outstanding performance between the pipes.

The Packers’ championship roster, led by Coach Kirby Vincent, featured a talented group of players who contributed to the team’s success:

Captain Daegan Banga, Captain Tyson Vallette, Captain Karl Henike, Captain Brendan Girard, Captain Michael Steele, Captain Michael Lachance, Sergeant Francis Beaudin, Master Corporal Mathew Dwyer, Master Corporal Kyle Francis, Corporal Dylan Wilson, Aviator Nathan Duff, Aviator Dalton Weedmark, Aviator Graham Snoek, Aviator Nolan Richardson, Corporal David Geddes, Aviator Tanner Jarvis, Corporal Julian Townshend, Corporal Brody Losier, Corporal Jordan Lehman

Cold Lake-based officials also played a key role in the tournament, with Corporal Thomas Henrikson and Corporal Thomas Harrison officiating games and skating in the championship matchup.

With the regional championship secured, the Packers will now set their sights on the CAF National Hockey Championship at CFB Borden, scheduled to take place from February 23rd to 28th. The team will look to build on their dominant regional performance as they compete against the best military hockey teams from across the country.