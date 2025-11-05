Poppy Campaign 2025 Begins in Cold Lake

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211 officially launched the 2025 Poppy Campaign in Cold Lake on October 30 with the presentation of the first poppy. The ceremony, held at City Hall, brought together local leaders and members of the Canadian Armed Forces to mark the start of this important national tradition.

Then-Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland and Mayor Bob Mattice joined Branch 211 President Todd Rorke, Acting 4 Wing Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Tristan McKee, and Acting Wing Chief Warrant Officer Jason Holloway for the occasion. The presentation of the first poppy symbolizes the beginning of the annual campaign, which runs until Remembrance Day on November 11.

The poppy has been a symbol of remembrance in Canada since 1921, inspired by the famous poem In Flanders Fields written by Canadian Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae during the First World War. Each year, millions of Canadians wear the red flower to honour and remember those who have served and sacrificed in military service.

Funds raised through the Legion’s Poppy Campaign directly support veterans and their families, providing emergency financial assistance, mental health resources, and programs that improve quality of life. The Royal Canadian Legion, founded in 1925, remains one of Canada’s most recognized organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, promoting remembrance, and strengthening communities across the country.

Canadians are encouraged to wear their poppy proudly in the days leading up to Remembrance Day, to remember and honour those who served and continue to serve our nation.

Photo: S1 Amy Langlois, Canadian Armed Forces