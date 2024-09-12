September 12, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Confirm your positive enrolment for your dental plan with Canada LifePublic Affairs: Ceremonial flyby for the Battle of Britain ParadeBattle of Britain Ceremony in Cold Lake on September 154 Wing MFRCS to Benefit from Lakeland CO-OP Fuel Good DayTerry Fox Run Returns to Cold Lake on September 15th

Public Affairs: Ceremonial flyby for the Battle of Britain Parade

by | Sep 12, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

File Photo

Multiple CF-188 Hornet aircraft from 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron are scheduled to conduct a ceremonial flyby above the Legion Cenotaph on 10th Street, Cold Lake, at approximately 11:18 a.m., on Sunday September 15, 2024.

The flyby will be at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The RCAF is proud to share in special events, which allows us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied