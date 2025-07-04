RCAF Commander Visits 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny , Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (right), addresses the crowd during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command Chief Warrant Officer visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 25 June 2025 – All photos by Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician From June 24 to 26, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake welcomed some very special guests — Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, and Chief Warrant Officer Renee Hansen, the RCAF’s top non-commissioned member.

Over the three-day visit, they got a close-up look at life and work on base, touring key areas like the Quick Reaction Alert site and the construction site for the new CF-35A fighter jet facility. They also stopped by 410 Squadron to see CF-18 Hornets in action and visited 10 FTTS for a behind-the-scenes look at seat checks and technical training.

The visit wasn’t just about tours—it was also a chance for them to speak directly with the people who make 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake tick. Two town halls were held: one for junior members, and another for senior non-commissioned members and officers. Both sessions were a chance to ask questions and hear directly from senior leadership.

Lieutenant-General Kenny spoke about some of the challenges facing the Air Force today, including the growing demands around the world and the need to modernize and grow—not just in equipment, but in people too. He also made it clear just how important every member’s work is to Canada’s safety and security.

During the town halls, several members of 4 Wing were recognized for their outstanding dedication and received a coin of excellence from either the Commander or Chief Warrant Officer:

Commander’s Coin Recipients

Capt Luthfy – 1 AMS

Sgt Bailie – 10 FTTS

MCpl Turner – 4 OSS

CWO’s Coin Recipients