RCAF Commander Visits 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO (right), present the RCAF Command Chiefs’ Coin to Sergeant Pamela Dowling during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 26 June 2025.
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO, pose for a group photo with Colonel Mark Hickey, Commanding Officer of 4 Wing, and other 4 Wing members during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 26 June 2025.
From left to right: Lieutenant-Colonel (LCol) Ryan Kean, Colonel Mark Hickey, Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Chief Warrant Officer Renee Hansen, LCol Tristan McKee, and LCol Benjamin Switzer
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO (right), present the RCAF Commander’s Coin to Sergeant Zachary Bailie during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 26 June 2025.
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO (right), present the RCAF Command Chiefs’ Coin to Corporal Nathan Gibbs during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 25 June 2025.
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO (right), present the RCAF Commander’s Coin to Master Corporal Katelin Turner during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 25 June 2025.
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO (right), present the RCAF Command Chiefs’ Coin to Corporal Connor Dean during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 25 June 2025.
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Renee Hansen, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Command CWO (right), present the RCAF Commander’s Coin to Captain Rashdan Luthfy during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command CWO visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 26 June 2025.
Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) (right), addresses the crowd during the RCAF Commander and RCAF Command Chief Warrant Officer visit at the Air Force Tactical Training Centre Theatre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 25 June 2025.