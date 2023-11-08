Remembrance Day ceremony details announced for Cold Lake, Bonnyville

Soldiers of all 3 elements and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police member stand at the vigil during the Remembrance Day Ceremony held at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022 – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin

As part of the annual commemoration of Remembrance Day, the Energy Centre in Cold Lake will once again host the ceremony.

The Cold Lake Legion Branch 211 and 4 Wing invites the public to attend the ceremony on November 11th at 10:30 AM, followed by the parade in at 10:45 AM. There is a limited amount of parking at the Energy Centre, so attendees are encouraged to carpool to the event to avoid congestion on the road.

There will be a ceremony in Bonnyville hosted by the Legion Branch 183. It will begin at 10:45 AM outside their Legion Hall on 52nd Avenue.

November 11th, 2023 marks the 105th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.