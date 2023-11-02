Remembrance Day Sentry Program marks 25th year with major expansion

Supplied Photo

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Remembrance Day Sentry Program, which publicly recognizes outstanding Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members from both the Regular Force and the Reserve Force, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), for their dedication, professionalism and performance in service to Canada.

To acknowledge this milestone, General Wayne Eyre, the Chief of the Defence Staff, has approved an expansion of the program. Going forward, the number of participants has increased from seven to 21, and will now consist of two teams instead of one. Eleven members have been honoured with the important duty of standing vigil at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial, and 10 additional members will participate for the first time in the Remembrance Day ceremony held at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood.

“Congratulations to our exceptional Sentries,” remarked Eyre. “Your remarkable demonstration of loyalty, integrity, courage, excellence, inclusion and accountability truly exemplifies the values we espouse. Be proud of your achievements and in being selected for this esteemed program. Cherish this experience and always remember that your dedication and efforts reflect not only the Canadian Armed Forces but our entire nation.’’

Expanding the program enables the CAF to recognize a more inclusive selection of members from a wider range of diverse trades. New to the program are a Canadian Ranger Sentry, an Eagle Staff Bearer and two musicians: a Piper and a Bugler.

Program participants have the distinction of being chosen from all nominees across Canada based on criteria that includes deployment experience, community involvement, physical fitness and their record of conduct.

The following personnel will form the vigil at the National War Memorial:

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) Sentry Commander: Sergeant Jonathan R. Buckle, CFB Petawawa;

Royal Canadian Navy Sentry: Sailor 1 st class Martin Joseph Chenier, HMCS Charlottetown;

Martin Joseph Chenier, HMCS Charlottetown; Canadian Army Sentry: Corporal Ka Chun “Kevin” Wong, CFB Kingston;

Royal Canadian Air Force Sentry: Master Corporal Brennan R . Rowland, CFB Winnipeg;

. Rowland, CFB Winnipeg; Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sentry: Sergeant Rick Sinclair, Moose Lake RCMP Detachment, Manitoba;

Nursing Officer: Captain Kathryn F. Brett, Canadian Forces Environmental Medicine Establishment, Toronto;

Special Guest to the Chief of the Defence Staff: Master Corporal Jean-François Lavergne , CFB Valcartier;

, CFB Valcartier; Canadian Ranger Sentry: Private Chasity L. Bluecoat, 3 rd Canadian Ranger Patrol, Ontario;

Ranger Patrol, Ontario; Eagle Staff Bearer: Sergeant Sylvain Leblanc, CFB Shilo, Manitoba;

Musician – Bugler: Master Corporal James C. Langridge, CFB Winnipeg;

Musician – Piper: Warrant Officer Joshua C. McFarlane, Central Band, Ottawa.

The following personnel will form the vigil at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood, in Ottawa:

CANSOFCOM Sentry Commander: Sergeant Jonathan Dalpé , CFB Petawawa;

, CFB Petawawa; Royal Canadian Navy Sentry: Sailor 1 st Class Michael W. Townshend-James, CFB Esquimalt;

Michael W. Townshend-James, CFB Esquimalt; Canadian Army Sentry: Private Elodie Cameron, CFB Valcartier;

Royal Canadian Air Force Sentry: Corporal Jorgen A. Gleerup, CFB Esquimalt;

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sentry: Sergeant Kim Chamberland, Ottawa;

Canadian Forces Health Services Sentry: Sergeant Rene J. Villeneuve, CFB Edmonton;

Canadian Ranger Sentry: Master Corporal Randall E. Chuckry, 4 th Canadian Ranger Patrol, Manitoba;

Ranger Patrol, Manitoba; Eagle Staff Bearer: Master Sailor Tristan Harris, Maritime Forces Pacific Formation (MARPAC) ;

; Musician – Bugler: Master Sailor Emily G. Bellman, Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) Band;

Band; Musician – Piper: Master Corporal Alex Devitt, Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, Vancouver.