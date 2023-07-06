Ride with Pride a success, says 4 Wing Fitness and Sports

Guests take in Ride with Pride at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing on June 22nd – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports team says its recent spin class with a Pride theme has been well received. The group hosted “Ride with Pride” inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre on June 22nd, with classes taking place both early in the morning and at noon.

“We wanted to showcase the 2SLGBTQI+ community and celebrate Pride month in style with fun new playlists and decorations!” explains Fitness Instructor Brooklyn MacDonald. “It was a collaborative effort of the fitness instructors. Each month we do two themed classes where we choose themes that are fun or match any upcoming celebrations.”

MacDonald says the idea went over well with attendees.

“This month had a great turnout, it was our best one so far for the themed classes. We had several members come up to the instructors after class saying they enjoyed the playlists/atmosphere and asked for more information about other spin classes.”

A theme for July’s classes will be released soon, along with posters and online posts.