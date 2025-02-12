Snow Fever Returns to CFB Cold Lake for Family Day

Peri, the PSP Hero in Training Beaver, takes in Snow Fever 2024 at CFB Cold Lake – File Photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is set to host a day full of activities and entertainment as part of the Snow Fever festival on Monday, February 17th. Taking place at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, the event offers a mix of indoor and outdoor fun for families, military members, and the local community.

The festivities kick off at 10:00 AM and run until 2:00 PM, with a variety of activities planned. Indoors, families can enjoy inflatables, face painting, glitter tattoos, and balloon animals. Outdoors, highlights include wagon rides, fire pits, and a maple sugar wagon. A hot dog lunch, sponsored by CANEX, will also be available during the event.

In the afternoon, attendees can take part in free public skating from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and free swimming sessions from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM and 4:30-6:00 PM at the Sports Centre.

The event coincides with the wider Snow Fever festival, a collaborative effort between the base, the City of Cold Lake, and the Municipal District of Bonnyville. The festival runs throughout the Family Day weekend and features events at multiple locations, including Kinosoo Ridge Resort.

In addition to the activities at the Sports Centre, the CANEX Mall will host a Cultivate & Craft Market from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, showcasing local artisans and their goods.

A special thanks goes to our sponsors: Inter Pipeline Ltd, BMO Bank of Montreal, Hot 101.3, and Boom 95.3.

For more details and updates, visit the Snow Fever Facebook page.