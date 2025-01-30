February 7, 2025
The Courier
The Courier News Launches ‘When Was It?’ Trivia Contest on Facebook!

by | Jan 30, 2025 | Anniversary Salute, Courier News 70th Anniversary, Featured News, Local News

Supplied Photo

To help celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2025, The Courier News is launching a fun and engaging trivia contest on Facebook!

Titled “The Courier News: When Was It?”, the contest will challenge followers to test their historical knowledge. The Courier News will post a significant news headline from the past, and participants will be invited to guess the year it took place.

Every correct entry will be entered into a draw for a $50 Tim Hortons gift card, courtesy of Tim Hortons in Cold Lake!

Follow The Courier News on Facebook and stay tuned for the first trivia question—it’s time to put your history skills to the test!

