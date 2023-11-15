The Courier News Office Decorating Challenge returns for 2023

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Turenne, former 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling, and 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler pose with members of 1 Dental Unit and the Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy after being named the winners of the 2022 edition of the contest – File Photo

On your mark, get set, decorate!



The 2023 edition of The Courier News Office Decorating Challenge is fast approaching! For over 20 years, offices around 4 Wing have been decorated by various units in the spirit of the holidays and for a chance to win one of the most illustrious prizes at CFB Cold Lake, the highly coveted Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy!



Offices looking to enter the challenge can register via email at sales@couriernews.ca. Entries will close on December 1st, so hurry and get yours in!



There will be a pre-judging session before the finalists are judged on December 14th, and a winner will be announced soon thereafter.



“It has been a joy to participate in the judging of this decorating challenge year after year,” says The Courier News Manager Janae Wandler. “The creativity that comes from the members of 4 Wing never ceases to amaze me! I can’t wait to see what fun, festive offices we will get to see this year!”



A championship-level display straight from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” won 1 Dental Unit (1 DU) the award last year.

