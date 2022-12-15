2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Winner!

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling, and 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler pose with members of 1 Dental Unit and the Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy after being named the winners of the 2022 edition of the contest – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 20 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.

Nine different offices entered the competition with some making the list of finalists or honourable mentions. In this article, we’ll take a look at the winner in this year’s contest, 1 Dental Unit.

1 Dental Unit

1 Dental Unit surprised judges with a set-up straight out of Hollywood (or, in this case, New York City) with their take on the 1992 Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Featuring decorations and characters right out of the Big Apple, 1 Dental Unit found a fun, festive, and creative way to transport anyone who stopped by right into the movie itself!

From staff dressed up as their favourite characters, to a miniature Rockefeller Plaza, to New York treats like hot pretzels, the team at 1 Dental Unit impressed the judges with detail and their commitment to the theme. They are the 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge champions!

“It’s such a joy to see the various sections of 4 Wing participate in this contest,” says 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs Corporate Services Manage Janae Wandler. “If I could, I would choose them all as winners! Congratulations to 1 Dental Unit for their amazing display, and a big thanks to all that helped bring in a little holiday cheer to 2022!”