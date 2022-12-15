December 15, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Winner!4 Wing PSP Health Promotion Holiday Checkstop 20222022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Honourable Mentions2022 Hamper program a fantastic success: 4 Wing Chaplains

2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Winner!

by | Dec 15, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling, and 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler pose with members of 1 Dental Unit and the Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy after being named the winners of the 2022 edition of the contest – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

 

The 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 20 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.

 

Nine different offices entered the competition with some making the list of finalists or honourable mentions. In this article, we’ll take a look at the winner in this year’s contest, 1 Dental Unit. 

 

1 Dental Unit

 

1 Dental Unit surprised judges with a set-up straight out of Hollywood (or, in this case, New York City)  with their take on the 1992 Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.  Featuring decorations and characters right out of the Big Apple, 1 Dental Unit found a fun, festive, and creative way to transport anyone who stopped by right into the movie itself!

From staff dressed up as their favourite characters, to a miniature Rockefeller Plaza, to New York treats like hot pretzels, the team at 1 Dental Unit impressed the judges with detail and their commitment to the theme. They are the 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge champions!

“It’s such a joy to see the various sections of 4 Wing participate in this contest,” says 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs Corporate Services Manage Janae Wandler.  “If I could, I would choose them all as winners! Congratulations to 1 Dental Unit for their amazing display, and a big thanks to all that helped bring in a little holiday cheer to 2022!”

 

 

 

Annual Courier Decoration Challenge

Members of 1 Dental Unit Detachment participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Home Alone 2 theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Annual Courier Decoration Challenge

Members of 1 Dental Unit Detachment participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Home Alone 2 theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Annual Courier Decoration Challenge

Imagery of 1 Dental Unit Detachment office submission in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Home Alone 2 theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Annual Courier Decoration Challenge

Imagery of 1 Dental Unit Detachment office submission in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Home Alone 2 theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Annual Courier Decoration Challenge

Col Dave Turenne and CWO Lee Darling stop to chat at 1 Dental Unit’s “Home Alone 2” theme office – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap