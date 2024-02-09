Touchdown at Club 41: Messes set to Host Super Bowl Party

The poster for this weekend’s Super Bowl party at Club 41 – Supplied photo

Members at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake won’t have to go far to catch the big game this weekend.

The 4 Wing Messes is hosting an All Ranks Super Bowl 58, as the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League’s Championship contest.

The Doors will open at Club 41 at 3 PM, while the game will kick off at 4:30 PM. Organizers say that not only will there be food and drink specials including an appetizer buffet, but guests will also have the chance to win prizes throughout the event.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at Reliant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information on this and other Mess events can be found on the group’s Facebook page.