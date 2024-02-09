February 9, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Touchdown at Club 41: Messes set to Host Super Bowl PartyFrom Sky High to Center Ice: CFB Cold Lake members Drop Puck at Flames GameThis Day in Courier News History – Ep. 2Step Into Winter: CFB Cold Lake ready for another Winter Walk DayCAF members can now submit grievances using the new Digital Grievance Submission Form

Touchdown at Club 41: Messes set to Host Super Bowl Party

by | Feb 9, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

The poster for this weekend’s Super Bowl party at Club 41 – Supplied photo

Members at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake won’t have to go far to catch the big game this weekend.  

 The 4 Wing Messes is hosting an All Ranks Super Bowl 58, as the San Francisco 49ers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League’s Championship contest.  

The Doors will open at Club 41 at 3 PM, while the game will kick off at 4:30 PM. Organizers say that not only will there be food and drink specials including an appetizer buffet, but guests will also have the chance to win prizes throughout the event.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at Reliant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information on this and other Mess events can be found on the group’s Facebook page.  

 

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied