4 Wing Band Set to Spread Holiday Cheer with Free Christmas Concerts in Bonnyville and Cold Lake

File Photo

The holiday season is about to sound a whole lot more festive as the 4 Wing Band brings its annual Christmas Concert to Bonnyville and Cold Lake this December. With two performances scheduled—Sunday, December 7th at the brand-new Strathcona Performing Arts Centre in Bonnyville, and Sunday, December 14th at the Cold Lake High School Theatre—residents across the Lakeland can look forward to an afternoon of exceptional music and holiday spirit.

This year’s concerts promise a rich mix of musical talent and festive favourites. The performances will showcase the full 4 Wing Concert Band alongside several smaller ensembles, including a Brass Quintet, a Woodwind Quintet, a traditional jazz ensemble, and the always-popular 4 Wing Pipes and Drums.

Warrant Officer Adam Gaw, 4 Wing’s Bandmaster, says audiences can expect a dynamic and diverse program.



“Along with classic Christmas selections, we’ll be performing a concert suite from The Polar Express and Leroy Anderson’s iconic Christmas Festival,” he explains.



From timeless carols to modern holiday classics, the 4 Wing Band’s Christmas Concerts continue to be a cherished tradition for families across the region. Both concerts begin at 2:00 p.m., and admission is free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the local food bank.