2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Winner!

4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne (far left) , 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry (far right), and 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler (bottom left) pose with members of 4 Mission Support Squadron Replenishment Flight and the Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy after being named the winners of the 2023 edition of the contest – Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 21 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing. In this article, we’ll take a look at the winner of this year’s contest.

4 Mission Support Squadron Replenishment Flight

4 MSS Replenishment Flight welcomed the judges into the North Pole! First, Colonel Turenne and Chief Warrant Officer Mistry were given their presents from Santa Claus himself. Elf “Bernice” guided the group around a workshop and even the stables where Santa’s “reindeer” were hard at work. The East Coast mummer brought laughs to all as a small concert starring Santa and his elves brought applause and joy. Complete with cookies, fantastic decorations and a huge helping of Christmas spirit, this office was declared the winner.

“We’ve all worked hard this year and it’s great to have something that puts a smile on your face and brings a little joy during the Christmas season,” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler. “I was super impressed with all the entries we had this year and it was tough only being able to choose just one winner!”