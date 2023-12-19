December 19, 2023
2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Winner!

4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne (far left) , 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry (far right), and 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler (bottom left) pose with members of 4 Mission Support Squadron Replenishment Flight and the Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy after being named the winners of the 2023 edition of the contest – Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

 

The 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 21 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.  In this article, we’ll take a look at the winner of this year’s contest.

 

4 Mission Support Squadron Replenishment Flight 

 

4 MSS Replenishment Flight welcomed the judges into the North Pole! First, Colonel Turenne and Chief Warrant Officer Mistry were given their presents from Santa Claus himself. Elf “Bernice” guided the group around a workshop and even the stables where Santa’s “reindeer” were hard at work. The East Coast mummer brought laughs to all as a small concert starring Santa and his elves brought applause and joy. Complete with cookies, fantastic decorations and a huge helping of Christmas spirit, this office was declared the winner.

“We’ve all worked hard this year and it’s great to have something that puts a smile on your face and brings a little joy during the Christmas season,” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler.  “I was super impressed with all the entries we had this year and it was tough only being able to choose just one winner!”

 

 

 

4 MSS Replenishment Flight

(From left) Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commander, Master Corporal Elizabeth Cook of 4 MSS Replenishment Flight, 4 Wing PSP Corporate Services Manager Janae Wandler and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry pose with the Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge Penguin trophy – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

4 MSS Replenishment Flight

Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer visit Santa Clause at 4 Wing Replenishment Flight during the 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge , 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023. Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

4 MSS Replenishment Flight

Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer receive presents from the elves at 4 MSS Replenishment Flight . Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

4 MSS Replenishment Flight

A Mummer from Newfoundland joins the party at 4 MSS Replenishment Flight. Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

4 MSS Replenishment Flight

Colonel Dave Turenne checks out the “stables” inside 4 MSS Replenishment Flight. Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

4 MSS Replenishment Flight

Santa Claus and his entire crew preform for the judges at 4 MSS Replenishment Flight. Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

