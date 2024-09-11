4 Wing MFRCS to Benefit from Lakeland CO-OP Fuel Good Day

Fuel Good Day takes place on September 17th – Photo from the Lakeland Co-op / Facebook

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS) will be the recipient of the Lakeland Co-op Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, September 17th, where 10 cents from every litre of fuel and $1 from every coffee or Big Cool sold will be donated to support the programs and services that benefit the 4 Wing community and their families.

Running from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., the event will see staff and volunteers from 4 Wing MFRCS on-site at Lakeland Co-op locations. They’ll greet customers, pump gas, wash windows, offer on-the-spot prizes, and share details about the organization’s work. Judith Chance, Fund Development Manager for 4 Wing MFRCS, expressed the profound impact the event will have.

“These funds will be invested in our programs and services that support our 4 Wing community and their families,” Chance said. “Without our valued sponsors and donors, we would not be able to provide as many Morale Boosters for our troops and their families. Our sponsors and donors are cherished partners who support us in having a positive impact on the lives of our community.”

Last year, Cold Lake Victims Services took home $2000 as the benefactor of Fuel Good Day. In 2023, The Lakeland Co-op says its’ members and customers across Western Canada raised more than $645,000 for over 168 local organizations and causes.