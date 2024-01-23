41 Canadian Brigade Group’s Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY will take place in CFB Cold Lake from 26 to 28 January

From January 26 to 28, 2024, 41 Canadian Brigade Group (41 CBG) will be conducting military training and helicopter operations out of the Dog walking area, also known as the “Bark Park”, highlighted here – Supplied Photo

Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY will be held at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake from January 26 to 28, 2024. It is possible that residents of Cold Lake will see an increase in CH-146 Griffon flights from 417 Combat Support Squadron. Training flights will most often take place in the training areas of CFB Cold Lake during daylight hours.

Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY is a winter exercise geared towards a force protection, in the event of a fire or other event requiring force protection. The CH-146 Griffon helicopter conduct Base rescue for the fighter units, and casualty evacuation as well as training and search and rescue operations.

From January 26 to 28, 2024, 41 Canadian Brigade Group (41 CBG) will be conducting military training and helicopter operations out of the Dog walking area, also known as the “Bark Park”, located north of CFB Cold Lake on the road to the Cadet Camp.

For details on the Royal Canadian Air Force and our aircraft, please visit the website at: www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca.