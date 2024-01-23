January 23, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
41 Canadian Brigade Group’s Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY will take place in CFB Cold Lake from 26 to 28 JanuaryFamilies can play a part in helping to identify Canadian war deadNight Flying for 4 Wing Cold LakeIndigenous volunteers needed for Movement is Medicine eventMedley of Memories: Sue McDermaid

41 Canadian Brigade Group’s Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY will take place in CFB Cold Lake from 26 to 28 January

by | Jan 23, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

From January 26 to 28, 2024, 41 Canadian Brigade Group (41 CBG) will be conducting military training and helicopter operations out of the Dog walking area, also known as the “Bark Park”, highlighted here – Supplied Photo

Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY will be held at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake from January 26 to 28, 2024. It is possible that residents of Cold Lake will see an increase in CH-146 Griffon flights from 417 Combat Support Squadron. Training flights will most often take place in the training areas of CFB Cold Lake during daylight hours.

Exercise NORTHERN GRIZZLY is a winter exercise geared towards a force protection, in the event of a fire or other event requiring force protection. The CH-146 Griffon helicopter conduct Base rescue for the fighter units, and casualty evacuation as well as training and search and rescue operations.

From January 26 to 28, 2024, 41 Canadian Brigade Group (41 CBG) will be conducting military training and helicopter operations out of the Dog walking area, also known as the “Bark Park”, located north of CFB Cold Lake on the road to the Cadet Camp.

This will result in the area being closed from January 26 to 28, 2024. The helicopters cause significant wind and can cause objects to be thrown, so please keep a wide margin and follow directions when this area is active for helicopter use.

For details on the Royal Canadian Air Force and our aircraft, please visit the website at: www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied