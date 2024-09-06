Canadian Walk for Veterans Coming to Cold Lake on September 22nd

Supplied Photo

On September 22nd, Cold Lake will join 11 other cities across Canada in hosting the Canadian Walk for Veterans, a national event dedicated to supporting and raising awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and active service members. The walk will cover a scenic 5 km route along the lake and Kinosoo Beach in the city, culminating at Points West Lodge.

One of the walk’s special features will be the presentation of Quilts of Valour to veterans in the Cold Lake community.



The Canadian Walk for Veterans serves a dual purpose, say its organizers. It provides an opportunity for Canadians to learn about the challenges veterans face in adapting to life after service. Secondly, the event is a fundraising effort. Through registration fees, donations, and sponsorships, the walk supports organizations that provide veterans, active service members, and military families with essential support, rehabilitation services, and the tools they need to cope with life after service.



Organizers are encouraging the community to come out and show their support. For more information or to register for the walk, visit the Canadian Walk for Veterans website or contact the Cold Lake Legion.