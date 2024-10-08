Celebrating 2SLGBTQI+ History Month at 4 Wing

Stock Photo

Each October, Canada observes 2SLGBTQI+ History Month, celebrating the history, triumphs, and challenges of the 2SLGBTQI+ community both nationally and globally. This observance recognizes the ongoing fight for equality while honoring the contributions made by 2SLGBTQI+ individuals for the betterment of society, including those in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and federal public service. Within October we also celebrate International Coming Out Day (October 8), Asexual Awareness Week (October 23-29), and Intersex Awareness Day (October 26). We do this to raise awareness, foster understanding, and promote visibility for diverse identities within the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Each observance highlights specific experiences and challenges faced by individuals within these groups, fostering inclusion and acceptance.

The history of the 2SLGBTQI+ community in the CAF and public service is one of struggle and progress. From the 1950s to the early 1990s, the Canadian government actively sought to remove 2SLGBTQI+ individuals from its ranks in a period known as the “LGBT Purge”. 2SLGBTQI+ employees were considered “incompatible” with service due to fears of blackmail and national security threats. As a result, many were subjected to surveillance, harassment, and dismissal, devastating thousands of careers and lives.

A turning point came in 1969 when Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s government decriminalized homosexuality. While this was a major milestone, discrimination persisted. It wasn’t until 1992, after a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling, that the ban on 2SLGBTQI+ individuals serving in the CAF was lifted, followed by anti-discrimination protections in the public service. In 2017, the Canadian government formally apologized for the harm caused by the LGBT Purge.

In the years following, the CAF and federal public service have taken steps toward creating more inclusive environments. The CAF introduced the Positive Space program in 2018, which promotes respect for sexual and gender diversity within the Defense Team. This initiative encourages education, support, and visibility for 2SLGBTQI+ members, ensuring that they are respected and can serve without fear of discrimination. In 2020, the Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO), previously known as the Defence Team Pride Network (DTPN), was stood up making it the fifth Defense Advisory Group. The DTPAO is made up of defense team member (both CAF and public service) and offers guidance, education, and crucial support to Defence Team leaders and members, fostering a culture of dignity and respect for everyone.

Similarly, the public service has implemented policies to support 2SLGBTQI+ employees. Employee networks, such as the Pride Networks, offer safe spaces for 2SLGBTQI+ individuals to share their experiences and advocate for equal treatment and provide crucial resources. These networks have been essential in fostering a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture.

The federal government launched the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan in 2022 to advance rights and equality for the 2SLGBTQI+, and sexually and gender diverse people in Canada. In the same year the CAF published The CAF Ethos: Trusted to Serve; a significant and comprehensive update and expansion of a section from the 2009 publication Duty with Honour: The Profession of Arms. This operational guide stresses the important principle of respecting the dignity and humanity of all persons, highlights the strength in diversity, and emphasizes the practice of inclusion and belonging.

The history of the 2SLGBTQI+ community in the CAF and public service reflects a broader struggle for equality and acceptance in Canadian society. From the dark era of the LGBT Purge to modern efforts at inclusion, significant progress has been made, though challenges persist. As the CAF and public service continue to evolve, it is critical to ensure that all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can serve their country with dignity and respect. Through continued advocacy and commitment to inclusivity, the path forward promises a future where the contributions of the 2SLGBTQI+ community are fully recognized and celebrated.

Learn more about the history of the LGBTQI+ community in Canada through the Positive Space micro-learning course available on the Defence Learning Network (DLN). Additionally, Defense Team members can join the Positive Space program or DTPAO as a way to actively support the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Happy 2SLGBTQI+ History Month, 4 Wing! Let’s continue celebrating diversity and striving for equality for all.