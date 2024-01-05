Celebrating 70 Years of Excellence: Courier News set to Honour CFB Cold Lake’s Legacy

File Photo

The Courier News is set to embark on a year-long celebration marking the 70th anniversary of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

As the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) installation celebrates its platinum anniversary from its founding as RCAF Station Cold Lake in 1954, the official newspaper for the base will be featuring a variety of ways to help celebrate the occasion.

One of the highlights of the anniversary celebration will be a series of videos from the Courier News, delving into key moments and stories from its extensive archives. These videos will not only serve as a walk down memory lane for those who have been part of the CFB Cold Lake community but will also provide a fascinating glimpse into the base’s evolution over the years.

Keep an eye on the Courier News Facebook and Instagram page, for a look at insights into the Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft that have graced the skies over CFB Cold Lake, as well as more memories of days gone by. As part of the interactive festivities, the Courier News will be rolling out trivia challenges and quizzes related to CFB Cold Lake. This promises to be an entertaining and educational experience, testing the knowledge of both seasoned veterans and newcomers. Followers can participate in these activities and even stand a chance to win prizes!

Moreover, the Courier News will explore what the future holds for CFB Cold Lake, and what families and members can expect for years to come.

A special callout goes out to CFB Cold Lake alumni and their families to contribute to this grand celebration. The Courier News is actively seeking stories and anecdotes from individuals who have been part of the base’s history. Submissions can be sent via email to communications@couriernews.ca, and the selected stories will be featured prominently in the Courier News throughout the year. This will help to capture the personal experiences, memories, and legacies of those who have called CFB Cold Lake home.

In commemorating the 70th anniversary of CFB Cold Lake, the Courier News pays homage to the base’s remarkable history but also creates a space for the community to come together, share their stories, and relive the moments that have defined this iconic institution in the Lakeland.

As the celebration unfolds, the Courier News invites everyone to join in the festivities, ensuring that the legacy of CFB Cold Lake continues to soar for generations to come!