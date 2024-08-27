CFB Cold Lake Member Takes First Place at Saskatchewan Strongman Provincials

Master Corporal (MCpl) Chad Terry competes at the 2024 Saskatchewan Strongman Provincial Competition-Supplied Photo

From August 9th to 11th, Master Corporal (MCpl) Chad Terry from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake made his mark in strength sports by securing first place in the Men’s Novice Heavyweight division at the 2024 Saskatchewan Strongman Provincial Competition.

For MCpl Terry, a Traffic Technician at Medley Terminal on base, this win was the result of focused training and perseverance. Reflecting on his journey into the strongman world, he shared, “I did one [competition] for fun back in 2017, and had no idea what I was doing! This year was the first time I decided to train seriously and compete for it.”

The Saskatchewan Provincials marked MCpl Terry’s second competition this year, and it’s clear he’s on a winning streak after placing first in his division in that competition. “ The other event was in Saskatoon as well. I’m currently in the Heavyweight Division, but if I compete next year, I’ll be in the under 105 kg division,” he explained.

“I spent my teenage years in Carlyle, Saskatchewan,” he said. “I ended up in the Saskatchewan provincials when I qualified at a meet in Saskatoon that I signed up for as a fun challenge for myself. I had friends who were going to be there as well, so that sweetened the deal for me.”

Terry says he thrives on the unpredictability and diversity of the sport. “No Strongman competition is the same, so I enjoy the challenge it presents,” he shared. “The events and weights are determined for you only a couple of weeks before the competition, so you really need to be well-rounded in terms of strength, endurance, and speed to be successful.”

