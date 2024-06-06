June 6, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Chalk the Walk Set to Brighten CFB Cold Lake on June 7thThe Heroes of NormandyPadre’s Ponderings – Being Grounded2024 Cold Lake Air Show – Three more performers you don’t want to miss!Seven advance after Golf Playdowns at 4 Wing

Chalk the Walk Set to Brighten CFB Cold Lake on June 7th

by | Jun 6, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

File Photo

The Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community is invited to spread positivity via sidewalk chalk on Friday. 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs is hosting Chalk the Walk on June 7th.

Organizers say starting at 10 am people can pick up a piece of chalk and write an inspirational message, drawing, or creative piece on the sidewalk. The event begins at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre, but more locations to decorate will be revealed throughout the day, say event planners.

The event is hosted to encourage positive mental health initiatives in the community – previous Chalk the Walks were showcased during the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Week in May. June 7th is considered World Caring Day, a day to support and express care for others.

June also marks Recreation Month. The 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation team has more events planned for the 4 Wing community, including a Kickoff to Summer event on June 21st.

More information on Chalk the Walk can be found on the 4 Wing CMWS page.


Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied