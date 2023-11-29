Chaplain’s Angel Tree and Christmas Hamper campaign returns for 2023

The Padre team kicks off the holiday season by starting their Christmas Hamper/Angel Tree Campaign – (In photo from left to right) Padre Alex Krause, Padre Howard Rittenhouse, Lieutenant-Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason, Padre Derrick Lee, Padre Anthony Ezeonwueme, and Captain Sophie Quemeneur at the Padre Office, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on November 10, 2023 – Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Once again, 4 Wing Chaplains are organizing a program to make the holiday season a happy one for everyone at the base.

The Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree program launched around CFB Cold Lake on November 15th. Families in need are provided with food hampers as well as gifts for children through the Angel Tree program.

According to Chaplain (Lt(N)) JJ Soriano, many families from 4 Wing will be able to enjoy some Christmas magic during this season.

“About 30 or more families will benefit from the Hamper Program, and around 60 to 70 children are set to receive gifts from the Angel Tree. There is a link on the 4 Wing Splash Page where one can fill out a form to request a hamper. Members who do not have access to the link can contact the Chaplain’s Office to apply.”

The Chaplains say every unit at 4 Wing is now collecting non-perishable food donations for the program, which will be handed out after the submission deadline of December 1st. Through the Chaplain Benevolent Fund, the Chaplains are also collecting donations to support their programs.

“Cash donations to the Chaplain Benevolent fund are always welcome,” says Soriano. “This helps us ensure that all the hampers have the items needed and that each child on the Angel Tree receives a gift. The Benevolent fund helps support members and their families, not only during the Holiday Season but also throughout the year.”

Last year, the Chaplains say they received a surge of last-minute donations and were able to pass that surplus on to local groups in the City of Cold Lake

“Everyone should have the opportunity to celebrate and feast. Every child in our community should have the blessing of being given a gift. If you are a military member, DND employee or spouse struggling financially this year, we want to invite you to apply for a hamper. The application process is confidential and outside your Chain of Command.”

“We hope you find blessing during this most gracious season.”