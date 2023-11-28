Construction begins on new $131 million Air Force Expeditionary Capability facility at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville

2 Wing Crest – Supplied Photo

On November 15th, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, highlighted the construction of a new Air Force Expeditionary Capability facility at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville. During construction, this project is expected to sustain approximately 600 jobs.

Once completed, this facility will support 2 Air Expeditionary Wing, a more than 300 personnel unit created in 2007. This unit provides necessary operational and training equipment to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s overseas deployments.

This new multi-purpose facility will provide training facilities, classrooms, administrative spaces, and workshops to support 2 Air Expeditionary Wing personnel. The facility, alongside the development of the parking, storage, and deployment preparation area, will consolidate personnel into one building, providing more space across Canadian Forces Base Bagotville for equipment storage areas and vehicle maintenance for the Royal Canadian Air Force. These upgrades will better meet the needs of 2 Air Expeditionary Wing personnel with upgraded training and administrative areas, and ensure they have better support for future growth in the Air Force Expeditionary Capability program.

The main building in the new facility will measure approximately 15,000 m², which is roughly three football fields in size. Additional exterior space double the size will be reserved as part of the fenced compound for use as personnel parking, exterior storage, and staging space for deployments.

The new building will be net-zero carbon ready and will meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Silver standards. It will also implement multiple green features, such as energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems, parking spaces for green vehicles, rainwater capture technology, LED lighting, and more, which will save energy use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.