Cultivate and Craft Holiday Market at 4 Wing set for December 3rd

The poster for the upcoming Cultivate and Craft Holiday Market – Supplied Photo

A popular local market is making its way back to 4 Wing, in time for the holiday season.

The Cultivate and Craft Market, presented by the 4 Wing Cold Lake CANEX, will return on Sunday, December 3rd at Club 41. The market offers access to a variety of vendors with homegrown and locally produced products.

Sherri Klein is the CANEX Manager at 4 Wing, and says the market is structured in a way to provide a unique shopping experience to attendees.

“We review each vendor through a screening process that includes looking at the products, where they are located, and if the products are homemade or grown. We would like to create a market that features the true Artisans that are within our community.”

About 17 different vendors are currently scheduled to be on-site. Klein says this is the second time the event has taken place, with the first Craft and Cultivate Market having been hosted at the 4 Wing Volksmarch back in September.

“We have only had one other market and we are trying to build the vendors list to ensure we have varied products and can cater to the different times of year as we grow this event.”

“Some of the vendors that will be attending include Studio Akiyo, Mad Crow Creations, Cozy Critters, Earthstone Creative Arts, Iron Gooses Metal Works, and others. The list is continuing to grow and spots are starting to get limited.”

The market will begin at 10 AM and is slated to run until 2 PM. It is free to attend.