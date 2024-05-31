May 31, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Minister Blair announces major investments in equipment and training for the Canadian Armed Forces in partnership with Canada’s defence industryDoing The Right Thing Has Rewards!MFRC is a Four-Letter Word you need to remember!Get the Most Out of the Cold Lake Air Show: Download the Official App Today4 Wing’s Runway Transformed for Successful RCAF Run

Doing The Right Thing Has Rewards!

by | May 31, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

Supplied Photo

4 Wing Cold Lake Military Police, Cold Lake RCMP and City of Cold Lake Municipal Enforcement Officers are continuing their summer program which rewards youth throughout Cold Lake with Positive Tickets. Tickets will be given to youth who are caught practicing personal safety, being a community hero, and making smart choices.

All youth who receive a ticket this year will be automatically entered to win one of three amazing prizes. This year’s prizes include an Electric Scooter, Nintendo Switch Lite and a $200 Sports Package. In addition, Positive Tickets will come with a voucher for a Slurpee from 7Eleven or an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen or McDonald’s.

The fourth annual Positive Ticket Program kicks off June 1st  and runs until August 14th, 2024. Get caught doing the right thing, and you could WIN!

 

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied