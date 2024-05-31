Doing The Right Thing Has Rewards!

Supplied Photo

4 Wing Cold Lake Military Police, Cold Lake RCMP and City of Cold Lake Municipal Enforcement Officers are continuing their summer program which rewards youth throughout Cold Lake with Positive Tickets. Tickets will be given to youth who are caught practicing personal safety, being a community hero, and making smart choices.

All youth who receive a ticket this year will be automatically entered to win one of three amazing prizes. This year’s prizes include an Electric Scooter, Nintendo Switch Lite and a $200 Sports Package. In addition, Positive Tickets will come with a voucher for a Slurpee from 7Eleven or an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen or McDonald’s.

The fourth annual Positive Ticket Program kicks off June 1st and runs until August 14th, 2024. Get caught doing the right thing, and you could WIN!