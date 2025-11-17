Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available for CAF Members at 4 Wing

A Canadian Armed Forces member at CFB Cold Lake receives a vaccination during a clinic held as part of CAF Sports Day on October 17 — File Photo.

22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (22 CF H Svcs C) is once again offering annual influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members at Canadian Fores Base (CFB) Cold Lake. Members have several options to receive their vaccines this fall.

CAF members can either walk in or book an appointment by calling 690-6361. In addition, several walk-in clinics are being held at various times over the coming weeks to make it easy for members to get vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign kicked off with a walk-in clinic during CAF Sports Day on October 17.

Upcoming Walk-In Clinic Dates:

Week of November 17–21

Monday, November 17: 1300–1500 hrs

Friday, November 28: 0800–1200 hrs

Week of December 1–5

Monday, December 1: 1300–1500 hrs

Wednesday, December 3: 1300–1500 hrs

Friday, December 5: 0900–1200 hrs

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis during the walk-in times listed. Members are encouraged to bring their military ID and wear a short-sleeved shirt to make the process smoother.

Getting your annual flu shot and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines helps protect not only yourself but also your teammates, family, and the broader 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake community.

For more information, contact 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre directly at 690-6361.