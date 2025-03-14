Olympian Sami Jo Small Inspires Action at CFB Cold Lake International Women’s Day Event

Sami Jo Small speaks to members from CFB Cold Lake during the International Women’s Day event, held at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 7th – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake celebrated International Women’s Day on March 7 with an inspiring keynote from three-time Olympian and five-time World Champion Sami Jo Small. Hosted by the 4 Wing Defence Women’s Advisory Organization, the event at the 4 Wing Theatre embraced this year’s IWD theme, Accelerate Action.

Event organizer Master Corporal Stéphany Clément said Small was chosen for her unique perspective. “Not only is she bilingual, which allows her to connect with a diverse audience, but she also has extensive knowledge of the military, offering valuable insights into leadership, resilience, and teamwork.”

Small’s presentation, Empowering Sport Through Strong Women, encouraged attendees to embrace challenges and take bold steps in their lives. Following the keynote, select participants had the opportunity to skate alongside Small and the 4 Wing Wolves, the military’s women’s base hockey team.

Clément emphasized the impact of events like this in fostering inclusivity. “By sharing stories like Sami Jo Small’s, attendees are reminded of the strength, capability, and leadership that women bring to the military. It challenges stereotypes and inspires others to pursue their goals, regardless of gender.”

As the event concluded, the message was clear: action, resilience, and perseverance can drive change. “I want attendees to feel inspired to accelerate their personal and professional journeys and never underestimate the impact of their actions,” said Clément.