Truth and Reconciliation Events at CFB Cold Lake: Music, Storytelling, and Cultural Sharing

Photo from the 4 Wing MFRCS/ Facebook

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake will hold special events on Friday, September 27th, in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Defence team members are invited to participate in two key events aimed at fostering cultural understanding and reflection.

At 10 AM, a Tea and Bannock ceremony will take place in the area between the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre and the CANEX. This gathering is designed to promote cultural sharing, offering attendees the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations while enjoying traditional bannock.

Later in the day, at 5:30 PM, the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS) will host an evening event featuring music and storytelling by artist Aysanabee. This event is free to attend, though registration is required through the 4 Wing MFRCS. In addition to Aysanabee’s performance, local community elders are expected to share their personal experiences, providing valuable insight into their histories and contributions to Indigenous culture and identity.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – September 30th

First established as a federal statutory holiday in 2021, The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honours the survivors of Canada’s residential school system, as well as the children who never returned home. The day recognizes the impact of the residential school system on Indigenous communities and calls on Canadians to reflect on their role in reconciliation. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action, released in 2015, emphasized the need for public awareness and education on the history and lasting effects of these institutions.

This day encourages all Canadians to take part in learning about Indigenous history and culture, and to continue efforts toward healing and reconciliation. Through ceremonies and cultural gatherings like those at CFB Cold Lake, the community is given a chance to come together and foster understanding and respect for Indigenous peoples and their experiences.